Coca-Cola is tipped by Morgan Stanley to top earnings estimates in 2022-2023

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on its view the beverage giant is set up for above-consensus post-COVID topline/EPS recovery ahead through 2023.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian and team point to new detailed analysis showing that consensus revenue remains too low on KO not only in 2022, but also in 2023 and that KO's pricing power and away from home recovery post-COVID drives much better KO near-term visibility than with CPG peers.

Some of the few key drivers of Morgan Stanley's bullish view are the high degree of conviction that Coke will post above-consensus topline growth in both 2022 as well as in 2023, the higher EPS visibility seen on KO than with beverage peers, the strong pricing power for KO with limited demand elasticity, robust Coke earnings growth potential after a prior near decade of flat EPS, and what is seen as attractive valuation following the recent share price pressure.

"Coke still has room for relative multiple expansion, with Coke's 2023 P/E multiple essentially in-line with mega-cap CPG peers PG/CL/PEP vs. a 6% premium in the beginning of 2020 pre-COVID."

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $76 to Coca-Cola (KO) to rep close to 25% upside and stand above the average analyst price target of $69.82.

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) fell 1.29% in early Monday trading to $60.62.

Read about the latest Nielsen tracking data on Coca-Cola.