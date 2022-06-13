Volta board names interim CEO among other leadership appointments
Jun. 13, 2022 7:09 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) board made several key leadership appointments and new hires for driving the company's next phase of growth and operational success.
- The board appointed Vincent Cubbage as Interim CEO and hired Stephen Pilatzke as Chief Accounting Officer.
- The board's CEO Search Committee is formed and is actively engaged in a process to identify a permanent CEO.
- Current revenue chief and interim CEO Brandt Hastings has now been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer to capitalize on Volta's growing revenue momentum and market opportunity.
- Vince Cubbage has 25+ years of experience and accomplishment as a private and public company CEO and as an investment banker; he has earlier served as CEO, President & Chairman of the Board of Tortoise Acquisition.
- The board will commence a search for a successor to Volta's current CFO, Francois Chadwick, in the coming weeks; he will be leaving the company on Aug.22, 2022 for pursuing another professional opportunity.
- Shares trading 6.8% down premarket.