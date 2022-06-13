RF Industries receives $6.9M order for its Optiflex hybrid fiber solution
Jun. 13, 2022 7:11 AM ETRF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) nabs a $6.9M order at the company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution supporting a new North Amercian wireless carrier customer's infrastructure build.
- OptiFlex is a composite of multiple cables, including all or a variation of power, coax, ethernet and fiber.
The Company expects to start shipping against this order towards the end of its current fiscal year 2022.
With this order, the company's backlog stands at approximately $34M as of today.
"We are excited to announce this substantial order supporting the next generation infrastructure build for a new North American wireless carrier customer. This is the first time in company history that we have multiple concurrent large customers actively deploying our OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution in next generation wireless builds. Including this order, we have received more than $7.5 million in total orders for hybrid fiber in support of this new customer's North American 4G/5G wireless infrastructure build." said Robert Dawson, President and CEO.