Akari Therapeutics appoints Melissa Bradford-Klug as COO

Jun. 13, 2022 7:12 AM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Effective July 1, 2022, Melissa Bradford-Klug will join Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) as Chief Operating Officer to lead business development, including financing and partnering strategies, acceleration of prioritized nomacopan late-stage and preclinical development programs, as well as other business operations.
  • Ms. Klug has more than 25 years of experience as a leader within companies ranging from large global healthcare organizations to biotech startups. Prior to joining Akari Therapeutics, Ms. Klug was President and Chief Business Officer at RareStone Group, where she led identification and execution of strategic transactions for rare disease development programs for the China market.
  • Source: Press Release
