Altair acquires Concept Engineering; terms undisclosed
Jun. 13, 2022 7:14 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) has acquired Germany-based software firm, Concept Engineering.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Concept Engineering specializes in electronic system visualization software that accelerates the development, manufacture, and service of complex electrical and electronic systems. Its automatic schematic generation tools, electronic circuit and wire harness visualization platforms are said to offer on-the-fly visual rendering, and electronic design debug solutions.
- The acquisition expands Altair's (ALTR) electronic system design technology. Concept Engineering's software will be integrated into Altair's Electronic System Design suite and available via Altair Units.