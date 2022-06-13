Merck's Keytruda to get FDA review as adjuvant non-small cell lung cancer treatment
Jun. 13, 2022 7:58 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)FULCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA will review Merck's (NYSE:MRK) supplemental Biologics License Application for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as an adjuvant treatment for stage IB, II or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer following complete surgical resection.
- The action date for the application is Jan. 29, 2023.
- The application is supported by data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial. At an interim analysis, Keytruda provided a significant improvement in disease-free survival ("DFS") regardless of PD-L1 expression compared to placebo. Merck (MRK) noted, however, that DFS in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 did not reach statistical significance.
- Merck (MRK) recently ended an agreement for drug candidates targeted at lung diseases with Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC).