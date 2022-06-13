Baking in a 75 basis point rate hike

Wall Street continues to stress over surging levels of inflation as investors look towards the Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week for guidance. Market participants watched inflation top a 40-year high on Friday after May CPI Y/Y came in at +8.6% compared to the forecasted +8.2% and the +8.3% prior figure.

Bloomberg reported that money markets are now factoring in a 175-basis point rise by the Federal Reserve’s Sept. decision. The hike now indicates that two 50 basis point hikes and one 75 basis-point hike are cooked in, according to interest rate swaps tied to FOMC policy outcome dates.

The latest inflation print has now placed added pressure on Fed. Chairman Powell to react in a more aggressive way in order to curb the elevated levels of inflation.

Moreover, it's been nearly 30 years dating back to 1994 since the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points.

In early trading benchmark ETFs that track the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all are lower. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is -2.1%, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) is -1.7%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is -2.9%.

"So much for the idea that inflation has peaked. Consumer prices blew past expectations – and not in a good way – with the 8.6% annual increase the fastest in more than 40 years. Worse, the increases were nearly ubiquitous. Just no place to hide," said Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.