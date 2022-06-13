ING provides financial targets 2025 ahead of Investor Update

  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) CEO Steven van Rijswijk will provide a strategy update and present its digital approach, sustainability efforts and financials.
  • During the update, the company will share the financial targets for the period 2022-2025 wherein it targets an average annual total income growth of 3% and an annual average fee income growth between 5% and 10%.

  • For 2025, the company targets a cost income ratio of 50-52%, a CET1 ratio of ~12.5% and a return on equity of 12%.
  • "In addition to these financial targets, we have set a target for our commitment to support our Wholesale Banking clients in their green transition and commit to mobilize €125B of sustainable finance per annum by 2025," CEO added.
  • The company is scheduled an institutional Investor Update for today, June 13.
