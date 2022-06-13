H-CYTE announces 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split

Jun. 13, 2022 7:30 AM ETH-CYTE, Inc. (HCYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • H-CYTE (OTCQB:HCYT) is implementing a 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split, effective 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022.
  • The stock split will automatically convert 1,000 current shares of the company’s common stock into one new share of common stock.
  • No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
  • The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding common stock from ~255,087,503 shares to ~255,089 shares.
  • “As we approach our proposed uplisting to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, this reverse stock split will provide us with the necessary trading price to satisfy the Exchange’s requirements. It will also allow H-CYTE to prepare for its next phase of growth and transformation into a leading biologics and therapeutic device incubator bringing new technologies to market.” said CEO Michael Yurkowsky
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.