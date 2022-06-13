H-CYTE announces 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split
Jun. 13, 2022 7:30 AM ETH-CYTE, Inc. (HCYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- H-CYTE (OTCQB:HCYT) is implementing a 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split, effective 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022.
- The stock split will automatically convert 1,000 current shares of the company’s common stock into one new share of common stock.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
- The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding common stock from ~255,087,503 shares to ~255,089 shares.
- “As we approach our proposed uplisting to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, this reverse stock split will provide us with the necessary trading price to satisfy the Exchange’s requirements. It will also allow H-CYTE to prepare for its next phase of growth and transformation into a leading biologics and therapeutic device incubator bringing new technologies to market.” said CEO Michael Yurkowsky