After coaxing from activists, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) did indeed make changes to its board. However, management did not make the specific changes advocated by uneasy investors after a vocal activist campaign.

As reported, the company’s largest shareholder in Greywood Investments previously demanded leadership changes that included a proposal of six new directors on the board. On Monday, the company added half of that number while eschewing all of the candidates put forward by the major shareholder. Additionally, director Francesco Aquilini indicated his intention not to seek reelection.

“I am thankful for my time on the Board and know that the Company’s directors and management will continue to drive growth,” said “Shareholders should be excited for the future of Enthusiast Gaming – the right team is in place to take the Company to the next level.”

Greywood Investments has published its thoughts on the need to change EGLX leadership on a dedicated website for a number of months. No comment on the latest board shifts has yet been posted.

