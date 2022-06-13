Mallinckrodt expects to emerge out of Chapter 11 protection in coming days
Jun. 13, 2022 7:31 AM ETMallinckrodt plc. (MNKKQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ) expects to emerge out of bankruptcy in the coming days.
- The pharmaceutical company is likely to its reorganization process, emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and complete the Irish Examinership proceedings over the coming days.
- All of Mallinckrodt's existing ordinary shares will be cancelled pursuant to its Plan of Reorganization and the Irish Scheme of Arrangement on the effective date of emergence.
- Upon emergence, Mallinckrodt plans to issue 13,170,932 new ordinary shares to its guaranteed unsecured noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the plan and the scheme.
- The new shares will trade over-the-counter until such time as the company relists on a national securities exchange.
- As per the plan, the company also expects to issue at emergence to the opioid claimants 3,290,675 warrants, with a strike price of $103.40, and to adopt a management incentive plan.
- Shares of Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ) have eroded 81% over the past one year