With the latest selloff, cryptocurrency's market capitalization has dropped below $1T on Monday, for the first time since January 2021 and recently stands at $975.2B, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap at $458B, has sunk 14% over the past 24 hours to ~$23.6K.

The global crypto market, peaking at $2.9T in November 2021, has lost $1T of value in the past two months, as investors shun risk in the face of central banks raising interest rates to combat persistently high inflation.

As a result, stocks in the cryptosphere are diving.

Shares in MicroStrategy (MSTR), which had 129,218 bitcoins on its balance sheet as of May 2, are tumbling 23%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) stock is sinking 15%. Crypto platform Bakkt (BKKT) -11%.

Bitcoin miners' stocks are sliding as well: Marathon Digital (MARA) is falling 16%, Riot Blockchain(RIOT) -15%, Hut 8 (HUT) -14%, Bitfarms (BITF) -18%, Hive Blockchain (HIVE) -13%, SOS (SOS) -7.3%.

Among cryptocurrencies, the decline is widespread. Ether (ETH-USD) -18% to $1.19K; Binance coin (BNB-USD) -15%, cardano (ADA-USD) -13%, solana (SOL-USD) -18%, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -18%, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) - 13%, and Avalanche (AVAX-USD) -19%.

