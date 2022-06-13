International airline bookings top 2019 level in weekly check from BofA

Bank of America said in its latest report on the airline industry that is has yet to see any cracks in airline bookings, despite investors being concerned about a potential slowdown post peak summer travel.

Notably, international volume crossed above the 2019 level for the first time since the pandemic last week and are also ahead of domestic volume for the first time. International volume was up +4.1% vs. 2019, while domestic volumes was down 4.4% from the 2019 level.

Looking ahead, BoA pointed to a positive development for international travel with the CDC announcement that it will lift its requirement for travelers to test negative before entering the U.S. That easing of restrictions is expected to help international bookings volume continue to accelerate.

U.S. carriers: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY), Frontier Group (ULCC).

European carriers: British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), Ryanair (RYAAY) Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), SAS Group, Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF), Virgin Atlantic, Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY), Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF), Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF), Air Berlin (OTCPK:AIBEF).

Airline stocks traded lower in the premarket session on Monday along with global markets, led by 3.05% drop for Delta Air Lines (DAL) and 2.92% decline for America Airlines Group (AAL).

Sector watch: Air fares are soaring - what does it mean for airline stocks?