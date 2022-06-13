Empower Clinics revenues increase substantially

Jun. 13, 2022 7:41 AM ETEmpower Clinics Inc. (EPWCF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Empower Clinics (OTCPK:EPWCF) fully accredited healthcare practice in Vancouver, B.C. continues to substantially expand adding to revenue growth across its divisions.
  • Since June 1st, the company has administered more than 3,000 tests and booked appointments, providing an essential service to travelers, tourists and adding employment to the local community.
  • The company previously announced that it had exceeded 3000 tests in only its first full month of operation in May 2022, while still early in the tourist season.
  • The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority expects more than 300 cruise ship calls for the 2022 season.
  • "I believe the continued growth in our testing business is a reflection of our commitment to our customers and clients - think of travelers, cruise ship companies, tour operators - that will use our fully accredited testing solutions. Our investment to be a fully accredited operation is paying off, as the dynamic and important cruiseship industry comes back and thrives in Vancouver." stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics.
  • Press Release
