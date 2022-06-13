Digital Realty forms joint venture with Mivne Real Estate
Jun. 13, 2022 7:50 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Data center real estate investment trust Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has formed a joint venture with Israel-based real estate company Mivne Real Estate to establish a new colocation and connectivity hub in the country.
- The joint venture, which will operate under the brand name Digital Realty Mivne, will serve as a strategic partnership of Digital Realty with Mivne.
- The JV seeks to establish a multi-tenant data center campus in Petah Tikvah that will support the development of up to 20MW of installed IT load. Delivery of the initial phase is anticipated in 2023, subject to customer demand.
- The partnership marks the entry of Digital Realty (DLR) into the Israeli market and further strengthens its presence across the Mediterranean region.
- DLR shares have dipped 19% over the past year
