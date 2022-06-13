Zendesk has been downgraded to Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

The California based software firm Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) has been downgraded by Morgan Stanley (MS) to Equal-Weight as the stock trades lower by 29.4% in the month of June.

The financial institution stated: “Following ZEN's decision to end its strategic review & remain independent, we see fewer near-term catalysts for shares & downgrade to EW as we evaluate the path forward.”

The firm’s note continued with: "Given this backdrop, we see a key catalyst off the table and downgrade to Equal-weight as we look to for alternative near-term catalysts to drive material upside to shares. Although shares are trading at a 50% discount to our software group average and largely in-line with its historical discount, three key points push us to sidelines.”

The three points are as follows:

1. Cheap is not an investment thesis.

2. Exposure to cyclically sensitive end markets contributes to uncertainty.

3. FY22 margin outlook implies material2H ramp in a potentially tough environment.

Bigger picture ZEN trades lower on the year by 37.3%.

In broader market news, Wall Street has started to price in the possibility of a 75-basis point rate hike by Sept.