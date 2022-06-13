Voya Financial signs definitive agreement with Allianz Global Investors in an accretive transaction
Jun. 13, 2022 7:51 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) entered into a definitive agreement with Allianz Global Investors wherein the former will integrate certain assets and teams comprising the substantial majority of its U.S. business with Voya Investment Management, asset management business of Voya Financial.
- Besides the multiple financial benefits, the transaction is seen to be immediately accretive to adj. operating EPS(estimated at 6%–8% for 2023) and improve Voya IM's operating margin (expected to increase to 30%–32%).
- The transaction requires no external financing or use of Voya’s excess capital,
- Through the transaction, Voya IM will integrate AGI U.S.’s talented, highly complementary and internationally established income and growth, fundamental equity, and private placement investment teams and the associated AUM into Voya IM.
- On a pro forma basis and based on AUM as of Mar. 31, 2022, Voya IM’s AUM would increase to ~$370B.
- Post the transaction, Voya will hold a 76% economic stake and Allianz will hold a 24% economic stake in the combined asset manager.
- Also, transaction would expand non-U.S. clients accounting for ~30% of AUM managed by Voya IM compared to ~10% as of Mar.31, 2022; retail clients would also expand to ~40% of AUM.
- The transaction is expected to close no later than July 25, 2022 when Voya will have full operational control of the business.