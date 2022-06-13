The New York Times to highlight midterm targets at investor day, expects to achieve 15M subscribers by 2027
Jun. 13, 2022 7:52 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) plans to achieve attractive, sustainable revenue and adjusted operating profit growth by adding subscribers to its differentiated portfolio of leading news and lifestyle products.
- The company to discuss its operating and financial targets for the midterm (three to five years): Expects to achieve 15M total subscribers by year-end 2027; 9-12% adjusted operating profit CAGR, with 2022 as the base year; Consolidated Adjusted Operating Profit Margin improvement over the period, with the potential for some variability from year-to-year; to return 25%-50% of Free Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.
- CFO comment: “We believe that the combination of our subscriber scale, favorable unit economics, and multi-revenue stream business model will allow for increased operating leverage even while continuing to invest for future growth.”
- Shares down 3% PM.
- The New York Times is at high risk of performing badly as it is overpriced and has negative EPS revisions when compared to other Communication Services stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system whereas Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.