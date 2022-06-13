Germany delivery giant Deutsche Post AG DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) is raising "Paket" parcel delivery prices for private customers as of July 1, perhaps portending similar moves from US peers.

The company stated that price increases reflect an “unavoidable” response to higher costs in transport and labor as of late. The hikes will include a 10% rise in the cost of 2kg parcel delivery and an elimination of price discrepancies between online and in-store stamp purchases. Cross border parcels were noted as in need of particular adjustment given “steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad.”

These impacts on shipping costs are by no means unique to DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY), with the USPS already scheduling price increases to take effect in July as well. Both FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) have raised prices in the past year as cost inflation came to weigh on earnings results with the expectation that more are ahead.

As FedEx (FDX) prepares to report earnings in just over a week, cost concerns are likely to come into focus stateside as well. Shares of UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) fell by about 2% in pre-market trading on Monday.

Read more on the earnings expectations for FedEx.