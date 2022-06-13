NFI nabs order for 95 Xcelsior buses from Metro

Jun. 13, 2022 8:01 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NFI (OTCPK:NFYEFannounced that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) has ordered 95 Xcelsior forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer of America in the final year of its existing 5-year contract comprised of one base year and four option years.
  • Metro is the second-busiest transit system and sixth largest bus network in U.S., providing ~79M annual trips on 136 bus lines.
  • Since 1995, NFI has delivered over 2,040 buses to Metro and the agency continues to rely on NFI's proven transit technology to keep Washington moving.
