Volta Inc. slides after C-suite shakeup, Cantor Fitzgerald downgrade

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) slumped in early trading after the company announced some turnover in the C-suite including the appointment of an Interim CEO, Interim General Counsel and new Chief Accounting Officer. The company is also searching for a new CFO.

On Wall Street, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Volta (VLTA) to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald. Analyst Andres Sheppard point to the company's management decision, which is said was unexpected and followed the announcement earlier this year that the co-founders were also stepping down.

Sheppard and team are more conservative on VLTA in the short term due to the management uncertainty and potential liquidity needs. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped its price target on VLTA to $4 from $6.

Shares of Volta Inc. (VLTA) fell 11.31% premarket to $1.96 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.66 to $14.34.

Electric vehicle sector news: Electric Last Mile Solutions slumps on announcing Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing and Tesla is in the spotlight amid late-quarter production blitz.