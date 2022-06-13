Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola to launch ready-to-drink Jack Daniel’s & Coke cocktail

  • Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a global relationship to launch the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail option.
  • Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD cocktail will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola and will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.
  • A zero sugar version of the beverage will also be available.
  • “This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation, the largest American-owned spirit and wine company. “Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.”
  • The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market.
