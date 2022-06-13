Desktop Metal stock slides after firm outlines integration, cost optimization initiative
Jun. 13, 2022 8:11 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares dropped 4% pre-market after the additive manufacturing tech firm outlined a strategic integration and cost optimization initiative that will position it to "meet near- and long-term financial commitments and supports path to profitability."
- The three-pronged initiative hopes to achieve cost optimization, streamlined cross-brand operating structure and a robust liquidity position to drive value creation. It is estimated to provide ~$40M of annualized run rate non-GAAP cost savings, $20M of which is to take place in 2H22, and at least $100M of aggregate cost savings over the next 24 months.
- Following several strategic acquisitions in 2021, the company is looking for a ~12% reduction of the global workforce, consolidation of facilities, and tighter focus on products and development programs that prioritize near-term revenue and margin expansion across high-growth applications.
- The impact on the U.S. workforce will be conveyed to the staff today. The company is also continuing to review international workforce changes, the timing of which will vary according to local regulatory requirements.
- The initiative also seeks to align the structure of Desktop Metal (DM) and its acquired portfolio of brands. Key functions such as engineering, manufacturing, marketing, finance, legal, human resources and customer service will now be fully consolidated under Desktop Metal.
- The company expects to incur one-time termination benefits and associated costs of approximately $14M related to the initiative, of which ~$11M will be realized in 2H22 and the rest by the end of 2023.
- As of March 31, 2022, Desktop Metal (DM) held over $317M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on an as-adjusted basis. The cash balance combined with the impacts from the integration and cost optimization initiative provides the company with a strong liquidity position to reach breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis and fund its long-term growth trajectory.