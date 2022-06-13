Clinical-stage biotech Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) climbed ~83% in the pre-market Monday in reaction to early data from a pivotal Phase 2 trial for its experimental therapy tovorafenib in children with pediatric low-grade glioma, a brain tumor.

pLGG is the commonest form of brain tumor among children with no approved therapies or standard of care.

The ongoing, open-label, single-arm study was designed to evaluate tovorafenib as a once-weekly monotherapy for relapsed or progressive pLGG patients aged 6 months to 25 years. The patients had received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy.

The primary endpoint is the overall response rate (ORR) based on the clinical measure, Response Assessment for Neuro-Oncology (“RANO”).

Initial data from 25 patients indicated a 64% ORR and 91% clinical benefit rate in the first 22 RANO evaluable patients.

Other highlights of the findings include 14 partial responses and eight patients with stable disease. The median-time-to-response was 2.8 months. The patients who responded (n=14) remained on therapy with no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events.

Additional data from the trial are expected in 2H 2022. The company expects to share the topline data for the full set of subjects in 1Q 2023 and plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA in 1H 2023.

