Hillstream Biopharma pops 55% premarket on $1M share repurchase program
Jun. 13, 2022 8:19 AM ETHillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) share are surging up 55% premarket on a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1M of the company's common stock.
- The company had ~$11.1M in cash and 11.4M shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
“We have demonstrated strong execution and as a result have seen significant advancement of our pipeline. The current market situation allows us to capture additional value for all investors through this measured buyback program. Our interests have always been, and continue to be aligned with our shareholders.” said Randy Milby, Hillstream’s Chief Executive Officer.