Wayfair and Overstock.com show signs of decelerating demand

Bank of America warned that web traffic for Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Overstock.com (OSTK) remained subdued in May against very difficult comparisons to a year ago when stimulus checks and a high level of consumer interest in home furnishings propped up demand.

Web traffic for Wayfair was down 22% year-over-year in May and traffic was down 34% for Overstock.com (OSTK). On a two-year basis, traffic for Wayfair (W) was off 47% and traffic for Overstock (OSTK) declined 61% to show a further deceleration since flipping negative in April.

BofA said it remains less optimistic on home furnishings spending from middle-income consumers and is cautious in a potential uptick in promotions later in 2022

The firm kept an Underperform rating on Wayfair (W) and Neutral rating on Overstock.com (OSTK).

On Wayfair (W): "Our PO of $64 is based on 0.7x 2023E EV/sales which is below its historic average multiple of 1.25x . We believe that a discount to Wayfair's historic average is warranted given slower projected revenue growth and below peak EBITDA margin. Flat to positive EBITDA margins should continue provide some valuation support but until revenue growth begins to reaccelerate on a sustained basis, we believe multiple expansion may be difficult to achieve."

On Overstock.com Inc (OSTK): "Our $35 PO is based on 0.4x 2023E EV/Sales, which compares to a historical average of 0.4x. We believe that an in-line multiple is justified given significant improvements to profitability and cash flow, which we believe are sustainable, but weaker revenue over the near to medium term."

In premarket action on Monday, Wayfair (W) fell 4.09% and Overstock.com peeled off 6.36%.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Wayfair and Overstock.com was flashing Strong Sell since before the recent downturn.