Activision's King acquires AI software firm Peltarion
Jun. 13, 2022 8:25 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mobile game developer King, part of the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) group, has acquired Swedish AI software company Peltarion.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2004, Peltarion has developed a no-code, machine learning operations platform that empowers users to design, train and manage deep learning models in the cloud at scale and at speed.
- The acquisition will help drive the current use of AI and machine learning technology in King's game platform. As part of deal, Peltarion founders Luka Crnkovic-Friis and Måns Essén will assume leadership roles at King, focusing on advancing its AI and machine learning capabilities.