Activision's King acquires AI software firm Peltarion

Jun. 13, 2022
  • Mobile game developer King, part of the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) group, has acquired Swedish AI software company Peltarion.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2004, Peltarion has developed a no-code, machine learning operations platform that empowers users to design, train and manage deep learning models in the cloud at scale and at speed.
  • The acquisition will help drive the current use of AI and machine learning technology in King's game platform. As part of deal, Peltarion founders Luka Crnkovic-Friis and Måns Essén will assume leadership roles at King, focusing on advancing its AI and machine learning capabilities.
