So much for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) getting a break after the weekend following what was a brutal reaction on Wall Street to the company's outlook and earnings results.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares fell almost 6% in pre-market trading Monday as Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin cut his rating on DocuSign's (DOCU) shares to underperform--or, another way of saying "sell"--from peer perform. Zukin also dropped his price target on DocuSign's (DOCU) stock to $50 a share from $75.

What gave Zukin such a bad feeling about DocuSign (DOCU)?

Well, last week, the electronic signature technology and services company gave a second-quarter revenue outlook that suggested slowing sales growth and revenue that is potentially less than Wall Street's expectations. The company didn't help itself by reporting first-quarter earnings that didn't meet analysts' forecasts.

Zukin also keyed in on DocuSign's (DOCU) billings outlook, which he called "concerning" and evidence of weak growth in the coming months. The company's outlook calls for billings, a key measure of DocuSign's (DOCU) future business health, to dip by 1% in its second quarter, and grow just 7% for all of its current fiscal year.

DocuSign's (DOCU) report and outlook sent its shares down almost 25% last Friday, and dragged other cloud-based software companies such as Adobe (ADBE) into the red in a broad decline across the sector.

Wall Street analysts on the whole have been middling, at best, about DocuSign's (DOCU) stock. The company's shares have an average rating of hold from both analysts, and Seeking Alpha authors. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, has a sell rating on DocuSign's shares.