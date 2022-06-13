EDU, ME and ASTS among pre market gainers
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) +81% announces positive initial data from pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of Tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed pediatric low-grade Glioma.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +30%.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) +22% receives FDA clearance to market its EksoNR Robotic Exoskeleton for use with multiple sclerosis patients.
- LENSAR (LNSR) +16% receives U.S. FDA clearance of ALLY adaptive cataract treatment system.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) +11%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +11%.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) +6% announces summer launch date of BlueWalker 3 for direct-to-Cell phone connectivity testing.
- OptiNose (OPTN) +8% announces positive top-line results of ReOpen2, its second phase 3 clinical trial of XHANCE for treatment of chronic sinusitis.
- Homology Medicines (FIXX) +7% announces FDA lifted clinical hold on pheNIX gene therapy trial for PKU.
- 23andMe Holding (ME) +6%.