Novavax COVID-19 vaccine authorized as a booster in Australia
Jun. 13, 2022 8:33 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional registration to Novavax's (NVX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults 18 years and over.
- The provisional registration was based on data from a phase 2 trial conducted in Australia that showed the booster produced an increased immune response the same or better than that achieved in phase 3 trials.
- In May, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) asked for provisional registration of its COVID vaccine in children 12 to 17-years old in Australia. It was first authorized in the country in January.
- A U.S. FDA advisory panel recently recommended authorization of the shot.