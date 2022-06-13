Novavax COVID-19 vaccine authorized as a booster in Australia

  • The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional registration to Novavax's (NVX) Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults 18 years and over.
  • The provisional registration was based on data from a phase 2 trial conducted in Australia that showed the booster produced an increased immune response the same or better than that achieved in phase 3 trials.
  • In May, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) asked for provisional registration of its COVID vaccine in children 12 to 17-years old in Australia. It was first authorized in the country in January.
  • A U.S. FDA advisory panel recently recommended authorization of the shot.
