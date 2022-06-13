Ekso Bionics surges 28% on FDA clearance for EksoNR in multiple sclerosis
Jun. 13, 2022 8:34 AM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of health equipment maker Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) added ~28% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced that the FDA issued 510(k) clearance for EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.
- EksoNR is a CE-marked product available in Europe. According to company, EksoNR is the first exoskeleton device to receive FDA nod for rehabilitation use in patients with MS, a neurodegenerative disease affecting nearly 1M people in the U.S., according to the National MS Society.
- The agency has previously cleared the device for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation in 2016 and acquired brain injury in 2020.
- In 1Q 2022, Ekso Bionics (EKSO) booked a total of 23 EksoNR units while its revenue jumped ~37% YoY $2.6M.