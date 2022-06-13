Prologis and Duke Realty to merge in all-approved $26B all-stock transaction

  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Prologis will acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction, valued at ~$26B, including the assumption of debt.
  • The respective board have unanimously approved the transaction which will help Prologis gain high-quality properties for its portfolio in key geographies, including Southern California, New Jersey, South Florida, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.
  • The transaction is seen creating immediate accretion of ~$310 to $370M from corporate general and administrative cost savings and operating leverage as well as mark-to-market adjustments on leases and debt.
  • In the first year, the transaction is expected to increase annual core funds from operations, excluding promotes per share by $0.20-0.25.
  • Prologis plans to hold ~94% of the Duke Realty assets and exit one market.
  • The acquisition on an owned and managed basis consists of some properties under progress - ~$1.6B in total expected investment.
  • Future synergies are seen having the potential to generate ~$375 to 400M in annual earnings and value creation, including $70-90M from incremental property cash flow and Essentials income, $5-10M in cost of capital savings and $300M in incremental development value creation.
  • Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own.
  • Transaction expected to close in Q4 of 2022.
  • DRE shares trading 4.3% higher premarket.
