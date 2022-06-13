Elys Game Technology announces $3M share offering
Jun. 13, 2022 8:38 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) has announced a $3M registered direct offering.
- The gaming and sports betting technology company entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,166,227 shares of its common stock at $0.9475/share.
- Offering is expected to close around June 15, 2022.
- In a concurrent private placement, Elys Game is issuing to the investor warrants to purchase up to 3,166,227 shares of common stock. The warrants are exercisable six months from the date of issuance at $0.9475/share and have a term of five years from the initial exercise date.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$3M; net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- ELYS shares down 1.64% pre-market