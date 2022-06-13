U.S. expected to dip into recession next year, economists say - FT

The U.S. economy appears poised to slip into a recession next year, said almost 70% of academic economists in a survey conducted by the Financial Times.

The unease is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by another 50 basis points. The central bank has already increased the federal funds rate target range by 75 basis points this year, bringing it to 0.75%-1.0%. And trader see an increasing likelihood of a 75 bp hike — 30.5% vs. 3.1% probability a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Assuming the Federal Open Market Committee sticks to its plan of a 50 bp hike on Wednesday, the probability of a 75-bp hike for the July meeting now stands at 54.2%, up from 14.6% a week earlier.

Nearly 40% of the 49 respondents expect the National Bureau of Economic Research will declare a recession the first half of 2023. About a third project, a recession will be called in H2 2023, the FT said.

Last week, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model kept its estimate for Q2 GDP to 0.9%.

Investors are on edge before U.S. trading opens, with Nasdaq futures -2.8%, S&P futures -2.2%, and Dow futures -1.8%.

