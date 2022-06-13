Aris Water Solutions announces CFO transition plan
Jun. 13, 2022 8:48 AM ETAris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) CFO Brenda R. Schroer to conclude her role with the company during the second half of this year.
- Ms. Schroer plans to remain in her current role until a successor is named, she will continue with the Company to support the new CFO until her departure date of December 30, 2022.
- The company will consider both internal and external candidates before naming a successor.
- Ms. Schroer joined the company in March 2021 as interim CFO to support the company’s sustainability-linked bond offering and subsequently accepted the CFO position in June 2021.
- Shares -7% PM
- Press Release