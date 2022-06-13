Aris Water Solutions announces CFO transition plan

Jun. 13, 2022 8:48 AM ETAris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) CFO Brenda R. Schroer to conclude her role with the company during the second half of this year.
  • Ms. Schroer plans to remain in her current role until a successor is named, she will continue with the Company to support the new CFO until her departure date of December 30, 2022.
  • The company will consider both internal and external candidates before naming a successor.
  • Ms. Schroer joined the company in March 2021 as interim CFO to support the company’s sustainability-linked bond offering and subsequently accepted the CFO position in June 2021.
  • Shares -7% PM
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.