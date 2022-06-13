OMNIQ nabs $29M purchase order from a major company

Jun. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) received a purchase order worth $29M from a fortune 100 company with 70B+ in annual revenue, hundreds of locations globally with 10K+ employees.
  • The purchase order is for a vast upgrade from legacy windows equipment to updated android based technology platform & devices and is to be used to enhance inventory management and reorder processes.
  • The project is expected to take between 12 and 18 months for complete deployment.
  • This project follows the award of an $11M project for the Government of Israel, resulting into $40M of new projects in a few days.
