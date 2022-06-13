Inhibikase begins mid-stage trial of IKT-148009 for Parkinson's disease following FDA review

Jun. 13, 2022 8:58 AM ETInhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Inhibikase (NASDAQ:IKT) said on Monday it was starting its Phase 2a study testing IkT-148009 to treat Parkinson's disease, following review of the study protocol and Phase 1/1b data by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • The company said the Phase 2a trial, dubbed 201, was open for enrollment and it expect to dose first patient in Q2.
  • IKT's Phase 1/1b '101' study was terminated early, the company said. The trial demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile in single doses up to 325 mg and multiple doses up to 100 mg.
  • The mid-stage trial will measure the safety of the drug and hierarchy of Parkinson's-related disease assessments in the brain and gut as secondary or exploratory endpoints.
  • "Inhibikase expects that at least 7 of 40 total sites will be open by the end of the second quarter this year," the company said.
  • (IKT) rose ~1% before the bell.
