Sibanye signs wage deal, ending lockout at South Africa operations

Jun. 13, 2022 8:58 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Underground train in mine, carts in gold, silver and copper mine.

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) said it lifted the lockout at its South African gold operations after signing a three-year wage deal, effective July 1, ending a strike that began three months ago.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) said the agreement results in an average 6.3% wage increase over a three-year period and is in line with its effort to achieve an inflation-related increase.

The operational start-up of the mines will be phased in over 2-3 months to ensure the safe resumption of production.

The company's Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix gold mines produced 892K oz. last year, up 10% Y/Y.

Citing weaker PGM markets and the impact of cost inflation, RBC Capital recently downgraded shares to Sector Perform from Outperform.

