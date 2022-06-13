Organon signs licensing deal with Chinese biotech Henlius for biosimilars
Jun. 13, 2022
- Organon (NYSE:OGN) announced on Monday an agreement with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (OTCPK:SGBCF) for the commercialization of two biosimilar candidates targeted at conditions such as breast cancer and osteoporosis.
- Per the terms, Organon (OGN) will acquire the global commercialization rights for drugs referencing Perjeta (pertuzumab, HLX11) and Prolia/Xgeva (denosumab) except for China; including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- Pertuzumab is used for the treatment of certain patients with HER2+ breast cancer in combinations with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. Denosumab is used to treat conditions such as osteoporosis and multiple myeloma.
- Henlius will be responsible for the development, and will supply of the products to Organon (OGN), subject to regulatory approval.
- The deal includes an upfront payment of $73M as well as milestone payments based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial events.
- The upfront payment and about $30M milestone payments expected in 2022 are not included in the full-year guidance Organon (OGN) issued in early May.