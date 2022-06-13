Imperial Petroleum to receive $21.8M in warrant exercise transaction proceeds

Jun. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETImperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) entered into agreements with several accredited investors that are existing holders of its Class B Warrants wherein the investors agreed to exercise 31.15M outstanding Class B Warrants to purchase shares at an exercise price reduced by the company from $1.60/share to $0.70/share.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be ~$20.9M.
  • In consideration for the immediate exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the exercising holders will receive new Class D warrants to purchase 31.15M shares in a private placement.
  • Each Class D Warrant is immediately exercisable for one share at an exercise price of $0.80/share and will expire five years from issuance.
  • Shares trading 23.5% down premarket.
