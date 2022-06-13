Shanghai Medtronic to be exclusive distributor of IceSense3 systems in mainland China

IceCure (Shanghai) MedTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM), has signed a distribution deal with Shanghai Medtronic Zhikang Medical Devices, an affiliate of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Beijing Turing Medical Technology.

As part of the deal, Shanghai Medtronic will exclusively distribute IceSense3 cryoablation systems and its disposable probes in mainland China with a minimum purchase target of $3.5M over the first three years of the contract. The first IceSense3 systems are expected to be delivered in 2022.

If three-year minimum purchase target is met, Shanghai Medtronic will have the right to extend the term of the distribution deal for three consecutive years subject to an agreement on a new minimum purchase target.

While Shanghai Medtronic conducts all marketing, sales, and certain professional training, Turing handle the import, installation and after-sales service of IceSense3 systems in mainland China.

IceCure's ProSense System (marketed under the brand name IceSense3 in China) is said to destroy tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal.

The IceSense3 system console is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China. IceCure expects to receive NMPA approval for the probes by the end of 2022. It has already submitted an amendment application to the registration certificate for approval of the disposable probes, which, if approved, will allow the company to sell its disposable IceSense3 Cryoprobes for commercial use.

MDT shares are down 1.44% pre-market; ICCM shares up 1.34% pre-market