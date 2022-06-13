Electro-Sensors stock gains premarket on merger with Mobile X Global

Jun. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETElectro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock gained 19% premarket on Monday after the firm and Mobile X Global said they will merge in a reverse triangular merger.
  • The combined firm, which will be re-named Mobile X Global, will launch Mobile X - a new brand that will offer personalized wireless data, voice and messaging services.
  • Mobile X Global's cloud-native platform is expected to enable synergies between Mobile X and ELSE's wireless industrial sensor business.
  • Once the merger closes, Mobile X Global shareholders will own ~76% of the combined firm, ELSE shareholders ~11%, and new equity investors ~13%.
  • ELSE shareholders will also receive special cash dividends of ~$18M, or ~$4.83 per ELSE share.
  • A third-party institutional investor will provide equity financing of up to $20M to Mobile X Global on closing of the merger.
  • Mobile X Global CEO Peter Adderton will become chairman and CEO of the combined firm, which will be re-named Mobile X Global.
  • ELSE's current directors will resign and the combined firm's board will initially consist of 5 members appointed by Mobile X Global.
  • Shares of the combined firm will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MOBX" once the merger closes, which is expected in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.