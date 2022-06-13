Electro-Sensors stock gains premarket on merger with Mobile X Global
Jun. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETElectro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock gained 19% premarket on Monday after the firm and Mobile X Global said they will merge in a reverse triangular merger.
- The combined firm, which will be re-named Mobile X Global, will launch Mobile X - a new brand that will offer personalized wireless data, voice and messaging services.
- Mobile X Global's cloud-native platform is expected to enable synergies between Mobile X and ELSE's wireless industrial sensor business.
- Once the merger closes, Mobile X Global shareholders will own ~76% of the combined firm, ELSE shareholders ~11%, and new equity investors ~13%.
- ELSE shareholders will also receive special cash dividends of ~$18M, or ~$4.83 per ELSE share.
- A third-party institutional investor will provide equity financing of up to $20M to Mobile X Global on closing of the merger.
- Mobile X Global CEO Peter Adderton will become chairman and CEO of the combined firm, which will be re-named Mobile X Global.
- ELSE's current directors will resign and the combined firm's board will initially consist of 5 members appointed by Mobile X Global.
- Shares of the combined firm will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MOBX" once the merger closes, which is expected in Q3.