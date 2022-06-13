'We're in a bloodbath' for stocks and crypto, but you should be buying - Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and a former top Trump administration staffer, characterized the current market as a "bloodbath" for both stocks and cryptocurrencies, likening it to the meltdown of the dot-com bubble in March of 2000.

However, in an interview with CNBC, Scaramucci advised investors to "stay disciplined" and look for long-term opportunities. As part of this, he recommended buying assets during the downdraft.

"People will look back on this debacle and say, 'I wish I had fresh cash to buy into that,'" he said. Scaramucci added that the market could "leg down some more" but that there were plenty of buying opportunities.

For crypto, the SkyBridge founder noted that further adoption of blockchain will drive long-term gains for survivors in the asset class. He reported that his fund was picking up Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) "with any incremental cash" that came in the door.

Looking at the broader market, Scaramucci predicted that inflation would come down later in the year and supply chain bottlenecks will ease.

"I still think the future is very bright and you have to see through the current market morass to see that future," he said.

Scaramucci added that later this year, as conditions improve, "You'll be saying to yourself 'thank God I stayed in there or thank God I bought into this treacherous environment.'"

Scaramucci's remarks took place amid another drop in the equity and crypto markets.

The latest decline, which took Bitcoin below $24K, dropped the overall cryptocurrency market below $1T for the first time since January 2021. This, in turn, spurred sharp declines in stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Coinbase Global (COIN), Bakkt (BKKT) and Marathon Digital (MARA).

While macro issues have weighed on the crypto market, Monday's slide comes with signs of dislocation specific to the asset class, with Binance briefly halting Bitcoin withdrawals.