Ulta Beauty is seen as a winner by JPMorgan amid the retail carnage

JPMorgan doubled down on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) as one of its two favorite names in the retail sector and kept the Overweight-rated stock on its Analyst Focus List.

The firm still sees ULTA as a COVID-19 recovery stocks in retail with social gatherings accelerating during the spring period and summer.

"We expect the stock to continue to look forward to a strong 'cyclical upswing' as COVID-19 fades and event-starved Americans immerse into social gatherings/experiences with beauty (and apparel) benefiting from this surge."

ULTA turned in one of the most powerful earnings reports in the retail sector late in May and is seen sitting in the sweet spot of booming makeup demand coinciding with some trade-down by consumers amid inflation pressures.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ULTA is at Hold, but the score of 3.44 is the highest since April 11 as it continues to move incrementally higher.