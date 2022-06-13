Funko acquired high-end collectible company, Mondo
Jun. 13, 2022 9:05 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has acquired Mondo, a high-end pop culture company that creates vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games and other collectibles.
- Mondo was founded in 2001 by Rob Jones and Tim League and was a subsidiary of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema prior to the acquisition by Funko.
- “Mondo’s devoted fan base and high-end pop culture collectibles make it the perfect complement to Funko’s current portfolio of brands. By leveraging our international distribution and licensing network, we feel well-positioned to expedite the growth of the Mondo brand. It’s an exciting opportunity to couple Mondo’s already stellar product assortment and aesthetic with Funko’s massive property library.” said CEO Andrew Perlmutter.