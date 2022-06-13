Better Choice promotes Sauermann to COO, Young to CSO

Jun. 13, 2022 9:05 AM ETBetter Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Better Choice (NYSE:BTTR) has announced the promotion of Robert Sauermann to Chief Operating Officer and Donald Young to Chief Sales Officer.
  • Rob Sauermann currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Finance for Better Choice.
  • Donald Young joined Better Choice Co. with more than 30 years of experience leading the sales organizations of several prominent pet specialty pet food brands.
  • “Both of their contributions have been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our employees.” said Michael Young, Chairman of the Board.
