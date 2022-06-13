Google to pay $118M to settle female employees' discrimination suit
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has agreed to pay $118M to settle a class-action lawsuit that charged the tech giant with discriminating against female employees with regards to job promotions and pay raises.
- The settlement was announced over the weekend by the law firms representing plaintiffs in the case. The case, which dates back to 2017 when three female Google (GOOG) employees charged the company with violating California's Equal Pay Act by underpaying female employees. Google (GOOG) was accused of paying women at the company approximately $17,000 less than male employees.
- The suit covers 15,500 female Google (GOOG) employees that worked across 236 job areas at the company since September 2013.
- As part of the settlement, Google (GOOG) will have a third-party adviser look into the company's hiring practices, and also bring in an independent labor economist to evaluate its pay equity practices and studies.
