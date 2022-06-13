AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics in deal with Sirona Biochem for skin care treatments
Jun. 13, 2022 9:12 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Canadian drug discovery company Sirona Biochem and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) company Allergan Aesthetics have signed a licensing deal for Allergan to utilize patents from an active ingredient under development to market topical skin care therapies.
- Sirona is researching TFC-1067 as a treatment for dyschromia, which are dark spots on the skin.
- A study published in 2020 found that TFC-1067 lightened dark spots as well as hydroquinone cream, the standard treatment for the condition. However, hydroquinone lightened normal skin as well.
- The license agreement calls for Allergan to provide an upfront payment, the amount of which was not disclosed. Sirona is also eligible for milestone payments and royalties.
- The Value Portfolio explains for Seeking Alpha how AbbVie's (ABBV) acquisition of Allergan is bolstering the company's growth.