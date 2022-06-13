AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics in deal with Sirona Biochem for skin care treatments

Jun. 13, 2022 9:12 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Allergan headquarters building exterior. Allergan plc is an American, Irish domiciled pharmaceutical company. - Pleasanton, California, USA - 2020

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Canadian drug discovery company Sirona Biochem and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) company Allergan Aesthetics have signed a licensing deal for Allergan to utilize patents from an active ingredient under development to market topical skin care therapies.
  • Sirona is researching TFC-1067 as a treatment for dyschromia, which are dark spots on the skin.
  • A study published in 2020 found that TFC-1067 lightened dark spots as well as hydroquinone cream, the standard treatment for the condition. However, hydroquinone lightened normal skin as well.
  • The license agreement calls for Allergan to provide an upfront payment, the amount of which was not disclosed. Sirona is also eligible for milestone payments and royalties.
  • The Value Portfolio explains for Seeking Alpha how AbbVie's (ABBV) acquisition of Allergan is bolstering the company's growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.