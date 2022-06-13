Bank of America to take leveraged finance writedown, but doesn't see recession soon
Jun. 13, 2022
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is expecting to record a $100M-$150M writedown on leveraged finance to be taken by its investment banking unit, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said at the Morgan Stanley Financials, Payments and CRE conference Monday.
- Overall, though, credit remains "really strong" and the bank doesn't expect a recession, he said. Loan growth is still on track for single-digit growth.
- Bank of America (BAC) is still seeing very healthy balance sheets and spending. June consumer spending is up 9% YTD, Borthwick added, though credit card spending a little lower than average.
