Gannett gets new technology chief

Jun. 13, 2022 9:16 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Gannett (NYSE:GCI -2.8%) announced that Vincent Cirel joined as CTO, accelerating company’s digital evolution as a data and technology subscription-led business. 
  • Cirel brings over two decades of experience, most recently as Founder and Managing Director of Pivotal Technologies, where he provided consulting and advisory services.
  • Prior to his role at Pivotal Technologies, Cirel served as Global CIO and CTO for Scientific Games, one of the largest gaming industry suppliers in the world, reshaping global technology operations and services for corporate, manufacturing, gaming, lottery and mobile functions.
